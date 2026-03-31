Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 144,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session's volume of 55,404 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $31.63.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kone Oyj to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Kone Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kone Oyj from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kone Oyj currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNYJY

Kone Oyj Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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