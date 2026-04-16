Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.1645, but opened at $7.65. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Get Konica Minolta alerts: Sign Up

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Konica Minolta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Konica Minolta wasn't on the list.

While Konica Minolta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here