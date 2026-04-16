Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Konica Minolta logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — the stock closed at $6.1645 and opened at $7.65 (last traded $7.65) on Thursday, though trading volume was very light (100 shares).
  • Technical and valuation snapshot: the 50‑day MA is $7.25 vs the 200‑day MA $7.72, market capitalization about $1.89 billion, and a negative P/E of -153 with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.40.
  • Recent results and outlook: the company reported $0.10 EPS and $3.25 billion in revenue for the last quarter, and analysts forecast roughly $0.05 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.1645, but opened at $7.65. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Konica Minolta Right Now?

Before you consider Konica Minolta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Konica Minolta wasn't on the list.

While Konica Minolta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines