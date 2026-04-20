Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Up 21.8% - Should You Buy?

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) shares were up 21.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.1645.

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Konica Minolta Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

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