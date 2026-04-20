Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Up 21.8% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Konica Minolta logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 21.8% to $7.51 on Monday, but the move occurred on light volume (about 1,000 shares versus an average of 1,025), suggesting the spike happened on thin trading.
  • Fundamentals show a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a negative P/E (-150.20), last quarter EPS of $0.10 on $3.25 billion revenue, and analyst forecasts of about $0.05 EPS for the current year.
  • Konica Minolta is a Tokyo‑based technology firm focused on imaging and information management—selling networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services—and has a growing presence in healthcare.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Konica Minolta.

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) shares were up 21.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.1645.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Konica Minolta Right Now?

Before you consider Konica Minolta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Konica Minolta wasn't on the list.

While Konica Minolta currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines