Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE KTB opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.91. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Kontoor Brands's revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,019,204 shares of the company's stock worth $184,443,000 after purchasing an additional 413,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company's stock worth $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,859 shares of the company's stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,443 shares of the company's stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 765,512 shares of the company's stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 146,858 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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