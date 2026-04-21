Kooth's (KOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Kooth (LON:KOO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.12% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Kooth in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 330.

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Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of LON KOO traded down GBX 2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.11. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,847. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 96 and a 52 week high of GBX 200. The company has a market cap of £51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.57.

Kooth (LON:KOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.12%.The company had revenue of GBX 6,329 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kooth

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

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