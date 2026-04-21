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Kooth's (KOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Kooth logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Buy" rating on Kooth with a GBX 360 target implying about a 155% upside, and Canaccord Genuity also reissued a "Buy" with a GBX 330 target, leaving the consensus rating at "Buy" with an average target of GBX 330.
  • Kooth shares traded at GBX 141.11 mid-day (52-week range GBX 96–200), with a market cap of £51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.
  • In the latest quarter Kooth reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share, a return on equity of 8.84%, net margin of 4.12% and revenue of GBX 6,329 million, while sell-side analysts forecast ~12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kooth.

Kooth (LON:KOO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.12% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Kooth in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 330.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kooth

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of LON KOO traded down GBX 2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.11. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,847. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 96 and a 52 week high of GBX 200. The company has a market cap of £51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.57.

Kooth (LON:KOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.12%.The company had revenue of GBX 6,329 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kooth will post 12.9798903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kooth

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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