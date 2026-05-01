Koppers (KOP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $410.45 million for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company's revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Koppers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Koppers's payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Wall Street Zen raised Koppers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $94,357.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,963,170.69. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Koppers by 258.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 95.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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