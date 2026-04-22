KORE Group (KORE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect KORE Group to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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KORE Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KORE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KORE Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KORE Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KORE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. State Street Corp grew its position in KORE Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KORE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group NYSE: KORE is a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and managed services, helping enterprises deploy, secure and scale their IoT applications. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes cellular, satellite and Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity, multi-network SIM management, eSIM provisioning and cloud-based IoT platforms. Through its unified approach, KORE enables businesses to streamline the complexities of device onboarding, monitoring and lifecycle management across diverse geographies.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, KORE has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the world's largest independent IoT service providers.

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