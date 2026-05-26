Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Here's What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.66 and last traded at $208.06. 11,162,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 15,881,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.77.

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Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

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