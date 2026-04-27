KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 25398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$113.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.34.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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