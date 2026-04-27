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KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
KP Tissue logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) hit a new 52-week high of C$11.39 in mid-day trading on Monday, with about 25,398 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst outlook: National Bank Financial raised its price target from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and kept a "sector perform" rating; consensus remains a "Hold" from three analysts with an average target of C$10.25.
  • Financial snapshot: The company has a market cap of C$113.7M and a P/E of 13.41; KP reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter and analysts expect roughly C$0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 25398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$113.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.34.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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