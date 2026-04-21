KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.32 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.25.

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KP Tissue Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of C$110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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