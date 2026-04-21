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KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
KP Tissue logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KP Tissue hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$11.32 and last at C$11.15 on light volume (853 shares), sitting above its 50-day (C$10.91) and 200-day (C$10.29) moving averages.
  • Analyst stance remains cautious: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$11.00 with a "sector perform" rating, but the consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of C$10.25—below current levels.
  • Valuation and recent results: The company has a market cap of C$110.71M and a P/E of 13.06; it reported C$0.26 EPS last quarter and analysts expect about C$0.44 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of KP Tissue.

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.32 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of C$110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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