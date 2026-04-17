Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot Jarvis Sells 5,417 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $411,150.30. Following the sale, the director owned 75,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,835.70. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 7,150,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,156. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.12 and a beta of 1.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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