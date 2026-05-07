Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Clear Str upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.11.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 252,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,270 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $559,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 59,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,301,058.01. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,522,040 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,900.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 176,831 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,013,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats and upgraded FY26 guidance — Kratos reported Q1 EPS $0.16 vs. consensus $0.13 and revenue $371M vs. $345M consensus, and raised FY26 revenue guidance to $1.70B–$1.76B with adjusted EBITDA guidance of $170M–$176M (includes the recently closed Orbit Technologies deal). GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Q1 beats and upgraded FY26 guidance — Kratos reported Q1 EPS $0.16 vs. consensus $0.13 and revenue $371M vs. $345M consensus, and raised FY26 revenue guidance to $1.70B–$1.76B with adjusted EBITDA guidance of $170M–$176M (includes the recently closed Orbit Technologies deal). Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum — Unmanned Systems revenue grew ~31% organically year-over-year and Government Solutions delivered ~12% organic growth. Management cited a 1.6:1 consolidated book-to-bill, a record ~$2B backlog and a multi‑billion-dollar opportunity pipeline, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Earnings Call Transcript

Operational momentum — Unmanned Systems revenue grew ~31% organically year-over-year and Government Solutions delivered ~12% organic growth. Management cited a 1.6:1 consolidated book-to-bill, a record ~$2B backlog and a multi‑billion-dollar opportunity pipeline, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and ratings recently, and multiple institutional buyers increased positions, lending credibility to the outlook. MarketBeat: Analyst & Ownership Notes

Analyst and institutional support — Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets and ratings recently, and multiple institutional buyers increased positions, lending credibility to the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guide roughly in line but slightly light vs. some estimates — Kratos gave Q2 revenue guidance of $400M–$410M (midpoint ~$405M), which some reporters noted was ~2.3% below street expectations for the quarter. That tempers the beat/raise narrative a bit. Yahoo: Q1 Results & Q2 Guide

Q2 revenue guide roughly in line but slightly light vs. some estimates — Kratos gave Q2 revenue guidance of $400M–$410M (midpoint ~$405M), which some reporters noted was ~2.3% below street expectations for the quarter. That tempers the beat/raise narrative a bit. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction disclosed — CFO sold 5,000 shares on a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure can attract attention but was pre‑scheduled and small relative to her holdings. InsiderTrades: CFO Sale

Insider transaction disclosed — CFO sold 5,000 shares on a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure can attract attention but was pre‑scheduled and small relative to her holdings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical risk — The stock still trades at a very rich multiple and sits well below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, so expectations are elevated and further upside depends on sustained execution and follow‑through. Some analysts and commentators are asking whether the recent pullback already priced in risk. Yahoo: Valuation/Pullback Discussion

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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