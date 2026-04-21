Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram Sells 20,225 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 20,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $808,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,854,575.74. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 10,200 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $357,816.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 9,165 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $320,500.05.

On Friday, April 10th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $17,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 360 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $12,564.00.

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Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 428,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,939. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPP

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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