KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

KT (NYSE:KT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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KT Price Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.64. KT has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

KT (NYSE:KT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. KT had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in KT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KT by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in KT by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 10,918 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KT by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company's stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company's services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea's first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

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