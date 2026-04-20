KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.66. KT shares last traded at $22.1260, with a volume of 541,095 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Stock Down 3.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.64.

KT (NYSE:KT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). KT had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,808 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company's stock.

About KT

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company's services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea's first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

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