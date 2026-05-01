Kubota (KUBTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $4.8627 billion for the quarter. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion.

Get Kubota alerts: Sign Up

Kubota Price Performance

Kubota stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Kubota from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Kubota

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation OTCMKTS: KUBTY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kubota, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kubota wasn't on the list.

While Kubota currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here