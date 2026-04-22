KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 0.8% - Here's What Happened

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KULR Technology Group Stock Down 0.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report )'s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58. 1,225,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,349,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company's stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

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