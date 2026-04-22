Free Trial
â†’ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
KULR Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KULR Technology Group shares fell 0.8% to $2.58 on Tuesday, trading as low as $2.56 on volume of about 1.225 million shares, roughly 9% below its average session volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $119.3 million, a negative P/E of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05, with a 50-day moving average of $2.61 versus a 200-day moving average of $3.25.
  • Several institutions boosted or initiated positions (notably XTX Topco's +294.4% stake and new buys by Aristides Capital and Jump Financial), leaving institutional ownership at 21.23%; KULR develops thermal management technologies for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, energy storage, cloud computing and 5G.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58. 1,225,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,349,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company's stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in KULR Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider KULR Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KULR Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While KULR Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines