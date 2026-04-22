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Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Kumba Iron Ore logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kumba Iron Ore stock passed below its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA $6.91), trading as low as $6.49 on Tuesday with a volume of 5,159 shares — a common technical bearish signal.
  • The 50‑day simple moving average is $6.90, nearly identical to the 200‑day average, so the drop to $6.49 indicates weakness against both short‑ and long‑term trends.
  • Kumba is a leading South African iron ore producer operating the Sishen and Kolomela open‑pit mines, producing high‑quality hematite for global steelmakers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.49. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 5,159 shares traded.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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