Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.49. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 5,159 shares traded.

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Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

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