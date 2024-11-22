Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's What Happened

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.63. Approximately 14,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 162,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRUS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company's stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company's stock.

