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Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Kuraray logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kuraray gapped down — the stock opened at $30.45 after closing at $32.66 and was last quoted at $30.45 on light volume (~253 shares), trading down about 3.3%.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap ~ $3.13 billion, P/E 60.90, 50-day/200-day simple moving averages of $33.12 and $31.87, and a beta of -0.04.
  • Recent quarterly results: on Feb. 10 the company reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.40 billion, with a net margin of 0.97% and return on equity of 5.11%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $30.45. Kuraray shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 253 shares.

Kuraray Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Kuraray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company's flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

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