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Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading 6.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Kyverna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Kyverna shares jumped 6.2% to $10.545 on Monday with 459,658 shares traded—about 38% below the average session volume—and are trading above their 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$8.43 and $8.02).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive: four Buy vs. one Sell produces an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67, although Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen recently downgraded the stock to sell.
  • Kyverna is a clinical‑stage biotech developing engineered regulatory T‑cell therapies, including a lead allogeneic Treg candidate for ulcerative colitis, and several hedge funds (e.g., Adage, Balyasny) initiated sizable Q4 positions; institutions own about 18.08% of the stock.
  • Interested in Kyverna Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.5450. 459,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 736,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 12.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.62.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,667,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,100,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,220,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,267,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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