Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading 6.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.5450. 459,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 736,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 12.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.62.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,667,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,100,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,220,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,267,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kyverna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kyverna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here