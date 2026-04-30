L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.400-11.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0 billion-$23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.4 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:LHX opened at $321.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $278,110.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,201.92. The trade was a 41.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 4,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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