LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) to Strong-Buy

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.13 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 3.15. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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