Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company's previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.73.

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Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The company has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 8.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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