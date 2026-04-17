Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 2.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $268.76 and last traded at $267.60. 8,411,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,438,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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