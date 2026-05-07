Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.39 and last traded at $141.15, with a volume of 789539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%.Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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