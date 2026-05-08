Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock's previous close.

LAMR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.60.

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Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 171,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,855. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,102.50. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamar Advertising this week:

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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