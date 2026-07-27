Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.82.

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Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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