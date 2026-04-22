Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.74 and traded as high as GBX 624.50. Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 620.50, with a volume of 445,590,938 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 645.

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Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.74.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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