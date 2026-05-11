Land Securities Group's (LAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 705 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 642.78.

Get Land Securities Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 586 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 522.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 678.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 589.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.13.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Land Securities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Land Securities Group wasn't on the list.

While Land Securities Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here