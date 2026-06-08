Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Director Diana Murphy Sells 11,246 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) Director Diana Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,514.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,171,791.84. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Landstar System Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.37. 489,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Landstar System's payout ratio is 44.20%.

Landstar System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Landstar System from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $181.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,863 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Landstar System by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 486,165 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 260,252 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 102,524 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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