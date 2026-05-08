Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNTH. JonesTrading lowered shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

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Lantheus Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of LNTH opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in Lantheus by 15.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lantheus

Here are the key news stories impacting Lantheus this week:

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

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