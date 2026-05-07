Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 177917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.86.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,418 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $356,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,950,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $361,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,252 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,562,576 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $94,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of -0.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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