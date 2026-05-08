Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get Lantheus alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 523,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,183. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 95.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lantheus by 10.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lantheus

Here are the key news stories impacting Lantheus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Lantheus reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.25 consensus and revenue of $377.3M vs. $354.5M expected, underscoring operational strength and supporting the rally. MarketBeat Q1 Coverage

Q1 earnings beat — Lantheus reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.25 consensus and revenue of $377.3M vs. $354.5M expected, underscoring operational strength and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $5.00–$5.25 vs. consensus ~4.99, which investors view as bullish for near‑term earnings power. Press Release

FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $5.00–$5.25 vs. consensus ~4.99, which investors view as bullish for near‑term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side boost — Mizuho raised its price target from $95 to $100 and moved to an “outperform” rating, providing incremental analyst validation for the stock’s upside. Benzinga

Sell‑side boost — Mizuho raised its price target from $95 to $100 and moved to an “outperform” rating, providing incremental analyst validation for the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Revenue surprise & incremental coverage — media reports (Yahoo, Chron) highlighted the sales surprise and operational snapshot, reinforcing the market’s positive reaction to the quarter. Yahoo - Sales Surprise

Revenue surprise & incremental coverage — media reports (Yahoo, Chron) highlighted the sales surprise and operational snapshot, reinforcing the market’s positive reaction to the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and catalysts analysis — recent writeups review Lantheus’ valuation after the beat and flag upcoming FDA approval catalysts as potential medium‑term drivers; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Yahoo - Valuation Check

Valuation and catalysts analysis — recent writeups review Lantheus’ valuation after the beat and flag upcoming FDA approval catalysts as potential medium‑term drivers; useful context but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — full call transcript provides detail on drivers, margins (net margin ~15.2%) and ROE (~30.8%) for investors doing deeper diligence. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — full call transcript provides detail on drivers, margins (net margin ~15.2%) and ROE (~30.8%) for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance range is mixed — management set FY revenue guidance at $1.4–$1.5B versus a ~$1.5B consensus; the lower end leaves some revenue risk if growth slows, which could temper upside. Press Release

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lantheus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lantheus wasn't on the list.

While Lantheus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here