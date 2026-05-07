Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $361,199,000 after buying an additional 1,950,252 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 4,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 608,526 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,497,000 after buying an additional 594,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,622 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 317,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,122,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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