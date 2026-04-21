Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantronix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Lantronix alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $345,083.49. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,791 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lantronix by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 385,075 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Trading Up 2.4%

Lantronix stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.58. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lantronix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lantronix wasn't on the list.

While Lantronix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here