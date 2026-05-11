LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($2.88) per share and revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.47) by $6.43. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

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LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LNZA shares. Wall Street Zen raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNZA

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company's stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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