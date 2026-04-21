Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 1.5% - Time to Buy?

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO - Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 502,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,548,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Largo from $3.10 to $2.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LGO

Largo Stock Up 1.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company's stock.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

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