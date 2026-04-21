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Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 1.5% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Largo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright trimmed its price target on Largo to $2.80 from $3.10 but kept a “Buy” rating, and the street consensus remains a Buy with an average target of $2.80.
  • Largo shares traded up about 1.5% to $1.33 on Monday, but volume was sharply lower (down ~68% versus the average), and the stock sits just below its 50‑day SMA of $1.37.
  • Largo operates a dual business model combining production of high‑purity nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries with a physical bitcoin trust, giving investors exposure to both battery metals and digital assets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO - Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 502,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,548,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Largo from $3.10 to $2.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LGO

Largo Stock Up 1.5%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company's stock.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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