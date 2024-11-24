Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 19,854 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Sila Realty Trust worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $8,100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,758 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

