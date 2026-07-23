Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the casino operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.38.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,036. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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