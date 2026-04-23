Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at HSBC

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HSBC from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the casino operator's stock. HSBC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock's previous close.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 8.1%

LVS traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,619,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $592,223,000 after buying an additional 6,279,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $364,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $277,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,753 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33,102.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060,288 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $197,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,454,013 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $293,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,823 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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