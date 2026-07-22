Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Susquehanna

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the casino operator's stock. Susquehanna's price objective points to a potential upside of 38.74% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.38.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 2,272,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,537. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 654 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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