Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.85, but opened at $51.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $52.2210, with a volume of 1,619,064 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.22.

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Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Las Vegas Sands's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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