Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the casino operator's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 1,619,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Las Vegas Sands

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Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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