Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lasertec logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) hit a new 52-week high of $55.40 in mid-day trading, up from a prior close of $51.83 on volume of 773 shares.
  • Zacks Research raised Lasertec to a Hold, and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of Hold based on one covering analyst.
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($44.44) and 200‑day ($39.83) moving averages; Lasertec is a Tokyo-based maker of laser-based inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries.
  • Interested in Lasertec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Lasertec to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lasertec

Lasertec Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lasertec Right Now?

Before you consider Lasertec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lasertec wasn't on the list.

While Lasertec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines