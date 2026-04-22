Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $58.21. Lasertec shares last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 804 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Lasertec to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lasertec currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Lasertec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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