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Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Lasertec logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lasertec gapped up pre-market — the stock closed at $53.73, opened at $58.21 and last traded at $56.33 on light volume (~804 shares).
  • Zacks Research raised Lasertec to a "Hold" on April 10, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold (one analyst).
  • The stock is trading well above its moving averages (50-day $44.73, 200-day $40.02), and Lasertec is a Tokyo-based maker of laser-based inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries.
  • Interested in Lasertec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $58.21. Lasertec shares last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 804 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Lasertec to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lasertec currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Lasertec

Lasertec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

About Lasertec

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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