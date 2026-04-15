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Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Lasertec logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lasertec shares fell about 6% to $51.46 on Wednesday, with trading volume of 15,022 shares—roughly an 86% drop from the average session volume of 111,016.
  • Zacks Research recently upgraded Lasertec to a Hold, and MarketBeat's average analyst rating for the stock is also Hold.
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($43.36) and 200‑day ($39.12) moving averages; Lasertec is a Tokyo‑based manufacturer of laser‑based inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor and flat‑panel display industries.
  • Interested in Lasertec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.46. 15,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 111,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Lasertec to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lasertec has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSRCY

Lasertec Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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