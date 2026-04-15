Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.46. 15,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 111,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Lasertec to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lasertec has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSRCY

Lasertec Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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