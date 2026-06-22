Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.14 and last traded at $155.5690, with a volume of 11975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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