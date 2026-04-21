Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor traded as high as $119.36 and last traded at $118.83, with a volume of 1402376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,364.76. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,328. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $4,346,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,944.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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