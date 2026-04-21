Laura Flowerdew Buys 27 Shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew bought 27 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 per share, with a total value of £146.88.

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 29 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 522 per share, with a total value of £151.38.

On Thursday, February 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 26 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 per share, with a total value of £148.72.

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Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 9 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 534.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,700. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 439.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 605. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 555.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 628 to GBX 636 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 580 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 630.25.

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Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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